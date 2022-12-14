NABARD Projects Rs 9,656 Crore Credit Potential For Tripura In 2023-24 FY

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2022: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) projects credit potential of Rs 9,656 crore for the state of Tripura for the financial year 2023-24.

NABARD, Tripura Regional Office organised the State Credit Seminar and released the State Focus Paper giving the projection for potential credit flow for the FY 2023-24 at a city-based private hotel here in Agartala city on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Cooperation and Fisheries minister Prem Kumar Reang, Secretary of Finance department Brijesh Pandey, Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department Apurba Roy, Convener of the SLBC Tripura Anand Kumar were the distinguished guests. Chairman Tripura State Cooperative Bank, Chairman Tripura Gramin Bank, Managing Director of TSCB, Principal College of Agriculture, Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives, representatives from Government departments; banks, media and officials of NABARD, Tripura RO were present in the State Credit Seminar.

Loken Das, GM and OIC of the NABARD in his welcome address briefed the participants about the initiatives being taken by NABARD for development of Tripura through financial support towards development of infrastructure, enhancing financial literacy, PACS Computerisation, livelihood programmes and skilling of masses for development of entrepreneurship. He emphasised on the need for developing the ecosystem for growth through development of required infrastructure and provision of adequate credit by the banks.

Cooperation and Fisheries minister Prem Kumar Reang appreciated the role played by NABARD in Tripura. He unveiled the State Focus Paper 2023-24 and urged the banks to provide required credit to the farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to foster socio-economic development of Tripura.

On the occasion, the booklet on Unit Costs for 2023-24 brought out by NABARD for enabling banks to lend for medium and long term Farm Sector activities was released by the minister. He also handed over the sanction letter for formation of the first Off Farm Producers Organisation for Bamboo to Bagma Agri Producers Company Ltd. The OFPO aims to develop about 90 Bamboo artisans in three villages of Sepahijala Block.

Secretary of the Finance department Brijesh Pandey, lauded NABARD as the best bankable institution which has always stood by the government and supported development of Rural Infrastructure. He urged the banks to provide credit to facilitate development in agriculture, MSME and other sectors.

Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department Apurba Roy urged the banks to provide adequate credit to farmers. He emphasised on enhancing the quality of loan.

Convener of the SLBC Anand Kumar assured the house of due support from banks to facilitate development of Tripura.

DGM Anil Purohit while presenting the State Focus Paper stated that an amount of Rs 9656 crore has been assessed as the potential for credit flow to the priority sector activities during 2023-24 for the State of Tripura. The credit potential for agriculture and allied sectors has been assessed at Rs 4570 crore and that for MSME at Rs 3796 crore.