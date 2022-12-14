North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Shortlists 24 Artistes From 8 States

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2022: The North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) shortlisted names of 24 talented artistes for awards from 8 north eastern states for the year 2021-22.

In a press communique undersigned by the NEZCC Director Prashanna Gogoi said that a meeting of the Selection Committee of Young Talented Artistes Award was held on November 30, 2022 at 10 AM at NEZCC Shilpgram, Guwahati for selection of artistes for awards for the year 2021-2022. The meeting was chaired by N Tiken Singh, Director, Progressive Artiste Laboratory (PAL), Manipur.

At the outset, Dr Prashanna Gogoi, Director, NEZCC welcomed the members and expressed gratitude to their valuable attendance. He briefly explained about the scheme and the selection process.

The Young Talented Artistes Award Scheme was introduced by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in the financial year 2003 – 2004, to encourage and recognize young talents in various fields of folk art in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Invitation of application is published in print and social media. The applications received at the North East Zone Cultural Centre forwarded or recommended by the respective States Department of Art & Culture are placed before the Panel of Expert Committee for Selection. The award consists of Rs 20,000 and a certificate. The Awards will be distributed to the awardees at a special award ceremony.

The NEZCC received 73 applications from the member states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. After thorough scrutiny of all applications, the Committee selected the following 24 talented artists for awards of 12 male and 12 female for the year 2021-22.

The awardees are- Ige Ete (Handicraft) and Mokar Amo (Cane & Bamboo Craft) from Arunachal Pradesh; Minanka Deka (Mime), Arinjita Borah (Traditional Music – Khol), Nishant Malla Buzarbaruah (Painting), Shibangi Ratna Baruah (Sattriya), Hirakjyoti Sarma (Folk Music), Roshan Haque (Mime), Dipjyoti Bora (Cane & Bamboo Craft), Noopur Talukdar (Sattriya) from Assam; Okram Sonali Devi (Manipuri Dance), Thongam Yaiphaba Singh (Thang-Ta – traditional martial art), Nameirakpam Suriya (Folk Dance), Saikhom Pinky Devi (Folk Dance) and Wangkhem Apana Devi (Theatre) from Manipur; Lemi R Marak (Garo Folk Music), Amabel Susngi (Jaintia Folk Music) and Bruceson Lyngdoh (Khasi Folk Music) from Meghalaya; Lalhriatpuia (Folk Dance) from Mizoram; Imtinaro T Longkumer (Theatre) from Nagaland; Sewon Rai (Painting) from Sikkim; and Anirban Banik (Theatre), Rupali Debnath (Folk Dance) and Dipanjoy Majumder (Mime) from Tripura.