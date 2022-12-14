PM Modi To Visit Tripura On Dec 18 To Address Rally

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 14, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been finalized to visit Tripura on December 18 next, said Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, ICA minister Chowdhury said that the Prime Minister Modi is one of popular statesmen across the world and India has reached new heights in the world because of his able leadership while achieved a special place in terms of development as well.

The Prime Minister is going to visit Tripura on December 18 to inaugurate a slew of projects at Swami Vivekananda Maidan (Astabal) here. The good office of the Prime Minister communicated with the Chief Minister’s office regarding his visit at Agartala, he added.

The ICA minister also said “Although, the minute to minute programme schedule is yet to be finalized, Modi is likely to interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes launched by the central and state governments. Apart from that, the Prime Minister may also hold meetings with MLAs and ministers.

“In view of the Prime Minister’s visit in the state on December 18 next, a special cabinet has been convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Tuesday last. Not only this, Chief Secretary JK Sinha also chaired a crucial meeting with the bureaucrats at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday last for making the government programme a successful one”, Chowdhury told reporters.

He also said “After becoming the Prime Minister of India in 2014, Modi made a clarion call of ‘Swacch Bharat’ and accordingly, the present government of Tripura has made it successful since 2018. Measures have been initiated to make the Agartala city clean within December 17 next.”

The ICA minister further added that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Tripura at around 2 PM from Shillong in Meghalaya and leave for New Delhi in the evening of December 18.

Taking a note of PM Modi’s visit on December 18, ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Prisons and Emergency Services minister Ram Prasad Paul, BJP Election in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, ICA Director Ratan Biswas and other leaders visited Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city to look into the preparation for the government programme scheduled on December 18.