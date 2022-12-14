Sikkim: Absconding Rape Accused Arrested From Mizoram 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Police apprehended a rape accused from Mizoram, who has been missing after committing the offence.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Namchi, the accused person is identified as – Chaturbhuj Rajput (26), a native of Madhya Pradesh.

The search for the accused commenced soon after the reporting of the crime. In this context, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case PI Dawa Lahmu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS made numerous efforts to nab the accused. But, he somehow managed to escape the stringent vigil of the security forces.

He was constantly kept under technical surveillance. After months of effort, finally he was traced from Mizoram.

Based on specific inputs, a team led by the I.O PI Ms. Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS, along with ASI Mr. C K Pradhan and HC Mr. Nayan Rana conducted a raid in Mizoram.

Following serious efforts, the accused was finally arrested from Zemabuck in Aizawl on December 7, 2022.

The entire operation was carried out in direct supervision of SP Namchi – Manish Kumar Verma, IPS and ASP Namchi – Ankur Ankesh, IPS. While, the technical support for nabbing the accused was provided by District Cyber Cell of Namchi Police.

The SP Namchi, has congratulated the team led by PI Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS for nabbing the accused and extended gratitude toward the Mizoram Police for extending the necessary assistance in arresting the accused.

He also expressed gratitude toward the Director General of Police (DGP) in Sikkim – A. Sudhakar Rao, IPS for extending necessary support to initiate the inter-state operation.