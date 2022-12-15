Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Fortnight For Development: Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Over Rs 853 Crores 

NET Web Desk

In line with the ambitious ‘Fortnight for development’ campaign to fast-track developmental projects, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stones for 17 new projects worth over Rs 853 crores in Jorhat District.

These projects include – the Rs 149.83 crores project initiated by the state government to develop the maidam of freedom warrior – Mahabir Lachit Barphukan at Gohaigaon in Jorhat as part of the legend’s 400th birth anniversary.

The Assam government has acquired additional 42 bighas of land for the project, comprising of a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, a museum, an auditorium, residential arena, water body, approach road among other amenities.

Other projects comprise of – Jorhat-Komarbondha Road; Rly flyover at Komarbondha; Integrated Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office; District Sports Complex; Bapuji Mini Stadium at Mariani; Assam Women University – Teok Campus; Cultural Complex to be named after Gomdhar Konwar; Research Initiatives to upgrade 3 ITIs; Memorial Park at Jorhat Central Jail Complex; 3 APDCL sub-stations; Silk College – Titabor.

Besides, the Assam CM mentioned that the second phase of this initiative will roll out from January 5. These projects will usher in a new momentum of development in Jorhat district and its peripheral areas.

