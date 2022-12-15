IAF Launches Air Exercise In Northeastern Regions; Attains Last Of 36 Rafale Jets 

NET Web Desk

Amid a recent uptick in border tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) strengthened by its full complement of Rafale combat jets, launched a significant exercise on Thursday, covering the Northeastern region.

The two-day major drill involves nearly all its frontline fighter jets and other assets stationed along the region.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote “FEET DRY! ‘The Pack is Complete’ The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. Shukran jazeelan.”

It is worth noting that the first Rafale squadron with around 18 jets is based in Ambala air base. The IAF inducted the Rafale aircraft into its 101 Squadron of the Eastern Air Command at the Hasimara in July 2021.

Besides, the French-manufactured jet joined the second Rafale squadron in Hasimara that enhanced its strength to 18 aircraft. The second squadron of Rafale jets was part of the mega air exercise along with other key assets, such as Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft under the Eastern Air Command.

The exercise was planned well in advance and it is not associated with recent developments in the Tawang sector.

On Monday, the Indian Army said troops from the two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”. The face-off took place amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

All frontline air bases and some key Advanced Landing Grounds in the northeastern region are set to be involved in the exercise. The Army and IAF have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for over two years following the eastern Ladakh row.