India, Kazakhstan Begins Joint Military Drill In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

The sixth edition of ‘Kazind-22’ – a fortnight-long joint training exercise between India & Kazakhstan, aimed at enhancing the level of defence cooperation and fostering bilateral relations between the two nations, started at Umroi, around 25 km away from Shillong. It will conclude on December 28.

“This joint exercise will enable the two armies to train, plan and execute a series of combined tactical drills for neutralizing likely threats that may be encountered during UN peacekeeping operations,” informed a senior defence officer.

Exercise #KAZIND 2022#IndianArmy and #KazakhstanArmy will be participating in a joint military Exercise #KAZIND 2022 to enhance interoperability in the planning and execution of joint military operations.#IndiaKazakhstanFriendship #InStrideWithTheFuture pic.twitter.com/nVNw0u2kKM — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 12, 2022

It is worth noting that the two countries instituted a joint annual training exercise in 2016 as ‘Exercise Prabal Dostyk’, later upgraded to a company-level exercise and renamed as ‘Exercise Kazind’ in 2018.

The Kazakh soldiers were drawn from their South-based Regional Command while the 11 Gorkha Rifles to participate in the exercise representing the Indian Army.

As both armies will be participating in various combat games with joint tactical planning and drills, it is expected that the exercise will improve military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices, promote the ability to operate together while undertaking counter-terrorist operations in semi-urban or jungle scenarios under the United Nations (UN) peace enforcement mandate.