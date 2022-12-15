Manipur CM Launches CM’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (CMMHS) At Imphal East 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Thursday, launched the Chief Minister’s Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (CMMHS) & Chief Minister’s Mitki Layeng (CMML) at Wangkhei High School in Imphal East.

These schemes aim to increase awareness among adolescent girls on Menstrual Hygiene. It will enhance the access of high-quality sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in rural areas; thereby ensuring safe disposal of Sanitary Napkins in an environmentally friendly manner.

Whereas, under the CMML Scheme, the state government aims to install sanitary pads vending machines in at least 38 schools of Manipur.

“The government is committed to improve and protect the health of the people including the adolescents,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh after launching the scheme.