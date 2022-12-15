Sikkim: Namsoong Futsal Tournament Kicks Off At Chandmari 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Namsoong Futsal tournament organized by the Sporting Club of Chandmari kicks off on Thursday. It will be played in two different categories (Open and Veteran) at Enchey School Ground, an open futsal arena.

The inaugural ceremony witnessed the presence of Prince Jigme Wangchuk as chief guest. He was accompanied by the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) Convenor – Tseten Tashi Bhutia as its guest of honor.

Prior to the inauguration of the match, special prayers were also offered by the chief guest and the organizing committee followed by some cultural dances, which were showcased by the students of the Enchey Senior Secondary School.

Speaking to mediapersons, the General Secretary of SCC shared, “Altogether, 44 teams are participating for both veteran and open category. Nearly 12 teams are participating under the veteran category.”

“We have enhanced the cash prizes for the winner of the open category from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000. While, for the veteran category, we have allocated Rs 25,000 for runners up.”

In the veteran category, Tathangchen FC won the match by 6 goals against 5 goals of Roma FC. Similarly, under the open category, Ambo Boys defeated Manik FC by 7-2 goals and Renzong Boys defeated Gensepa Brothers by 7-2.

The tournament also witnessed the participation of the Sikkim’s renowned football teams, like – Akraman FC, Himalayan FC, and Boys Club.

“We have produced numerous sportspersons under various disciplines from Chandmari; thereby aiming to produce more within upcoming days by organizing such tournaments,” said Bhutia.