Sikkim: SDF Leader – Avinash Yakha Resigns 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In a major setback to the key opposition party in Sikkim, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), its spokesperson and an active party worker – Avinash Yakha resigns from the post, citing that the party has been practicing outdated politics. He is likely to join the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

Yakha submitted his resignation letter to the former Chief Minister and President of SDF – Pawan Chamling. In the letter, Yakha mentioned that he has supported the party, while it was in power and even as an opposition party. But he has lost faith in the party now.

It is worth noting that Yakha was the base for the recent SDF-SKM skirmish. A case under Arms Act was also registered against the leader, after a complaint was filed by SKM workers.