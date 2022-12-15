Tripura: Former CM – Biplab Deb Demands Re-Opening Of Border Haats

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2022: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday demanded to re-open two border haats at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district, which were closed for an indefinite period since COVID situation.

Deb also demanded the speedy implementation of the proposed border haat at Kamalpur in Dhalai district connecting Kurmaghat in Bangladesh, and Ragna in North Tripura district.

Defending the claim, the MP noted that these border haats are the centre of attraction for tourists and the source of livelihood for many people. Here, local shopkeepers of both countries come and sell their products. People of the two countries buy products according to the prescribed rules.

“Though the border haats in Meghalaya have been opened after the normalization of the COVID situation, these two border haats in Tripura have not been opened. In this regard, on behalf of the Tripura Government’s Industries and Commerce department, the central government has been requested to take necessary steps in the matter through a letter to the concerned ministry, in consultation with the Bangladesh government”, MP Deb said on the floor of the upper house.

He also said that there is a joint border haat committee to look at the activities of the border haat where the respective district officials of the two countries are associated with it. On the Tripura side, although interested in opening the border haat, there was no response from the Bangladesh administration. On that country’s side, no reason was given for not opening the border haat. This is affecting the livelihood of many local people.

The former CM and Rajya Sabha MP drew the attention of the Ministry of Industry to discuss and take necessary steps in this regard. At the same time, he also demanded to start the border haat work in Kamalpur and Dharmanagar as soon as possible.

On 2019, media reports revealed that the Tripura government has placed the demand for establishing border Haats at Ragna near Dharmanagar, Hiracherra near Kailashahar, Kamalpur, Bamutia, Ekinpur, Boxanagar, Hrishyamukh and Raishyabari due to increasing demand and popularity of the border haats.