Tripura’s First Agri-Drone Technology Launched In Khowai District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 15, 2022: Tripura’s Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister – Pranajit Singha Roy on Wednesday launched the state’s first agri-drone technology at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Khowai district.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Roy advised farmers to use drone technology to witness how pesticides are spread on agricultural land. He also interacted with farmers on advanced farming practices at Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Apart from this, A&FW minister also inaugurated a newly built rice warehouse with a capacity of 1,000 metric tons at Singichhara in Khowai RD Block. Rs 1 crore 25 lakh has been spent for construction of the rice warehouse.

Speaking at the ceremony, Singha Roy said “If the income of the farmers’ increases, the state’s development and economy will grow. In the direction shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is giving priority to the welfare of the farmers of the state. The government is working on plans to accustom farmers to scientific farming.”

“Scientific farming has been given importance to double the income of farmers. Farmers are being given subsidized amounts of improved agricultural machinery”, he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that the amount of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans has increased in the state to make the farmers self-reliant. Under the initiative of the present state government, the farmers have received loans of about Rs 1 thousand 386 crore under the Kisan Credit Card. Moreover, farmers are getting Rs 6,000 per year under the PM Kisan scheme.

He said that the government is working not only for the development of agriculture but also for the overall development of the state. Delivering the benefits of development programs to people of all sections irrespective of political color and party affiliation.