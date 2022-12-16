Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ Camp Hosted At Hong Village

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes & government facilities reach people’s doorsteps, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ziro – Bamin Nime on Friday, inaugurated the ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ camp at Hong Village in Lower Subansiri District.

The camp was inaugurated in the presence of Zilla Parishad members of the area – Punyo Kathe, Tapi Habung and Takhe Taling and the Head of Departments (HoDs) of the district.

More than 25 departments participated to deliver services to the masses of Hong and nearby hamlets.

Organized by the Lower Subansiri District Administration, the ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ is the second edition of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme.

The decision to initiate these camps were undertaken during a recent e-Pragati meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts. According to the CM – Pema Khandu, the camp has been initiated considering the huge success of SAD programme in the frontier state.

The ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ initiative, he claimed, will be distinct from Sarkar Aapke Dwar, since it “would be based on actual need of villagers”.

“In Sarkar Aapke Dwar, you have been taking your services to the people, but in Seva Aapke Dwar, you will be taking the exact service to the people actually required by them,” he said.

He commended the district administrations for successfully bridging the gap between the government and the people by bringing Sarkar Aapke Dwar camps to the most remote locations.

It is worth noting that the first edition of this campaign – ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ was passed in the 2018-19 budget. It aimed to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.