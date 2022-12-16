Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: "Divya Kala Shakt-2022" Event To Be Organized On December 17; Effort To Support Physically-Challenged Citizens 

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) (Divyangjan), is set to organize the “DIVYAKALASHAKTI-2022” at the GMCH Auditorium in Guwahati on December 17.

As per the regional “Divya Kala Shakti” event, the physically-challenged citizens across northeastern region will showcase their talents in the field of dance, song, fine arts etc.

In fact, almost 25 items will be presented by 102 numbers of divyangjan artists.

The Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will grace the event. It will be hosted by the DEPwD’s Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) at Odisha.

