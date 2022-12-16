Assam: Poacher Nabbed After Year-Long Chase; Injured In Police Firing While Escaping

NET Web Desk

A suspected rhino poacher, who was nabbed following a one-year-long chase, was injured during police firing, as he purportedly attempted to flee from custody in Assam’s Darrang district.

During the firing, a policeman was also injured when the accused, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, elbowed him in the chest and tried to flee from the spot.

Identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala, the poacher was apprehended on Thursday night. A rifle and cartridges were also seized from the possession of the offender.

“He told us about the location of more weapons hidden near Orang. As we reached the spot, he shoved a policeman who was holding him and tried to escape. We asked him to stop but as he continued running, we had to open fire. He was hit in the leg and is undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital,” informed a senior official.

Taking to Twitter, the Special Director General of Police G P Singh wrote “After almost year long hunt, Abdul Matin @ kala, one of the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at @kaziranga_has been arrested by @Darrang_Police One rifle suspected of used in crime has also been recovered. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam”