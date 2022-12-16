BAHC’s Arif Mohammad Observes ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’; Cites Tripura As “Pilgrimage Site Of Bangladesh’s Liberation War”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2022: Expressing sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Tripura on “Mahan Vijay Diwas”, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner – Arif Mohammad in Agartala cited the “state as a pilgrimage site of Bangladesh’s liberation war.”

He noted that the masses from all walks of life have directly and indirectly contributed to the independence of Bangladesh and extended gratitude to the brave sons on Friday.

Meanwhile, rich tribute has been paid to the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army on the Liberation War of 1971 at Elbert Ekka Park in Lichubagan here in Agartala city. Industry and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb on behalf of the Tripura government paid tribute to the martyrs.

After paying tribute to the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army in the Liberation War of 1971 at Albert Ekka Park on Friday, the cabinet minister noted that “India’s role in the liberation of Bangladesh is undeniable. Tripura’s contribution cannot be forgotten. Bangladesh became known as an independent country with the full cooperation of the Indian Army.”

On this day, the First Secretary of the Commission Md Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and First Secretary Md. Al Amin along with officials of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers of Indian Army at Shahid Bedi in Albert Ekka Park.

Meanwhile, the Great Victory Day was celebrated at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Tripura’s capital city Agartala. The Assistant High Commissioner hoisted the national flag of Bangladesh this morning. He then placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and garlanded the Martyr’s Altar.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad said that “on this day in 1971, Bangladesh achieved the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation as an independent state through 23 years of political struggle and 9 months of war. Hence, today is being celebrated as the ‘Mahan Vijay Diwas’.”

According to Mohammad, “Tripura is the pilgrimage site of Bangladesh’s liberation war. People from all walks of life of this state have directly and indirectly contributed for the independence of Bangladesh. Today, BAHC remembers them all with deep gratitude.”

He also paid tribute to the then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the current Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Tripura Sachindra Lal Singh and the martyred jawans of the Indian Army.

On the other hand, Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector under the aegis of IGAR(E) organized a Motorcycle Rally with local riders in the state to commemorate “Vijay Diwas” on Friday.

The bike rally was flagged off from Kailashahar by SC Welfare minister Bhagaban Chandra Das and DM of Unakoti district Dr Vishal Kumar.

It passed through Teliamura and culminated at ‘Liberation War Memorial Circle’ at Agartala, therefore honoring the memories of the sacrifice made by the people of the state who played a crucial role during the Liberation War.