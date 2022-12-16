BRO Uses Steel Slag To Construct 1-Km-Long Joram- Koloriang Stretch In Arunachal Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has used steel slag – a waste byproduct of steel manufacturing, to construct the 1-km-long ‘Joram-Koloriang stretch’ connecting the Sino-India border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district.

This road connects Joram and district headquarters Koloriang via Palin in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to PTI report, the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of BRO’s Project Arunank used steel slag to construct the one-kilometre stretch of National Highway 713 on Thursday.

The Chief Engineer of Project Arunank – Brig Anirudh S Konwar shared, “Environmental-friendly steel slag replaced conventional stone aggregates for utilizing waste effectively, lessen reliance on traditional stone quarries and ensure high strength and durability for a longer lifespan.”

This is an initiative of BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry to introduce environment-friendly new technologies with assistance from the Central Road Research Institute-Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CRRI-CSIR) and Tata Steel Limited.

This material was provided by Tata Steel Limited on free, and transported from Jamshedpur to Arunachal Pradesh by Indian Railways.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu congratulated the organization for the feat. “Incredible work @BROindia! BRO is constructing 1 Km road from Joram-Koloriang using steel slag provided by @TataSteelLtd, Jamshedpur, with assistance from @CSIRCRRI, setting example of converting waste to wealth. Keep up the good work.” he wrote.