Fortnight For Development: Assam CM Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 1,031.68 Crores In Lakhimpur 

NET Web Desk

In line with the ambitious ‘Fortnight for development’ campaign to fast-track developmental projects, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the foundation stones for 13 projects worth of Rs 1,031.68 crores in Lakhimpur District.

These projects include – North Lakhimpur-Ghunasuti road and bridge over Subansiri river along the stretch; Lakhimpur Inter-State Bus Terminus; Embankment & paved road to Amtala on left bank of Ranganadi under RIDF-XXVII; Bisturam Doley Sports Project (Mini Stadium) at Dhakuakhana; Upgradation of Rangajan Road (Old Civil Hospital to Lilabari Airport); Upgradation of road from Debera to Angerkhowa oil depot via FCI warehouse; Modernization of Lakhimpur District Library and Auditorium; Women ITI at North Lakhimpur; Embankment on right bank of Dikrang river and road (from Railway Guide Dam to Madhupur).

Besides, Sarma has also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of local slum and construction of Harijan Colony in ward no. 13 of North Lakhimpur town.

The CM has also inaugurated a slew of stretches including – Sub-road (By-pass) from Pahumra Miri to Charimaria on NH-15; Matmara road from Khajua Tinali to Dhakuakhana; Road to Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital (3 km section of Rangajan road from Chowkham Tinali to Lakhimpur Railway Station and Lakhimpur Medical College); the 161.24-m RCC bridge over Kakai river on Chiajuli-Lilabari road; Road connecting Lilabari to Seajuli.

During his visit to Lakhimpur district, the Assam CM has also launched the Special Immunization Drive 2.0 at Ghunasuti. He was accompanied by the Minister for Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes – Ranoj Pegu; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection & Development – Atul Bora, among others.

Under this initiative, all the children will be vaccinated, while pregnant women will receive TD vaccine.

It is worth noting that the second phase of this initiative will roll out from January 5. These projects will usher in a new momentum of development in Jorhat district and its peripheral areas.

