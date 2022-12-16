Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over 4 Kgs Seized In Aizawl; 2 Held 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, a joint team of Aizawl’s Excise & Narcotics Department in collaboration with the Central YMA confiscated nearly 4.26 kgs of Heroin and apprehended two offenders from Aizawl on December 15.

The joint team seized 37 grams of heroin at 1:30 AM from the possession of Lalsiamchhunga (23 yrs), a resident of Upper Republic locality.

Later, on the same day at 3:30 PM, the security forces also confiscated 3.989 kgs of Heroin from the possession of Lalchhandama (22 yrs), hailing from Venghnuai locality.

Both the apprehended hailing from Sialhawk village, have been booked under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. If convicted, they would be in jail for 10 to 20 years, and fine worth of Rs 1 to 2 lakhs would be imposed on these individuals.