NHIDCL Inks MoU With NIT Manipur; Aims To Promote Innovative Technologies For Highways Construction 

NET Web Desk

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), aims to promote innovative technologies to find pragmatic solutions to the challenges posed in the construction of highways facing extreme climatic conditions.

In the process, it has inked a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with prestigious institutes like, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, CSIR-CRRI, NSDC, IIT Patna, NIT Srinagar, NIT Agartala, NIT Silchar, NIT Uttarakhand, NIT Nagaland, NIT Sikkim, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Mandi and NIT Jote in Arunachal Pradesh during the current year 2022-23.

According to an official communique, NHIDCL has earlier signed MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati, and is in further discussions with other IITs, NITs for signing of such pacts.

The latest MoU has been signed with NIT Manipur through Video Conference on December 14, 2022. It was signed between the Director of NIT Manipur – Prof.(Dr) Gautam Sutradhar, and the Managing Director of NHIDCL – Sh. Chanchal Kumar.