Sikkim: MP – Indra Hang Subba Draws Attention Of Centre On Limboo-Tamang Seat Reservation

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s lone MP to Lok Sabha – Indra Hang Subba raises the demands related to the seat reservation of Limboo-Tamang communities and tribal status of 12 left out communities in Parliament.

The Limboo Tamang community of Sikkim achieved tribal status in the year 2003, but so far they have not yet attained the reserved seats in state assembly. Hence, MP Subba demanded the concerned ministry to expedite the process.

Similarly, the tiny Himalayan state have 12 left out communities, and the citizens have been demanding to attain tribal status on the basis of article 371F.

During the discussion, the MP shared, “On the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, I apprised the house regarding the pending demands to include 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in Schedule tribe. Among three major communities of Sikkim, Bhutia and Lepcha community were included in Scheduled Tribes list in 1978 and Limboo and Tamang communities in the year 2003. Despite the fact, that we share similar tribal traits and socio-economic conditions and repeated appraisal to the union government, 12 communities have not been included in the list. I, also apprised the house on the significance of preserving and developing the languages and dialects of the tribal community. It is important that regional institutions must be involved in this task. It is not just about social and economic development but preservation of identity as well.”

It is worth noting that the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India had submitted its report, citing that the communities don’t pose any traits, but this time, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)-led government had decided to approach the issue in different way on the basis of article 371F.