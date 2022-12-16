Tripura CM To Attend NEC’s Golden Jubilee Celebration At Shillong; PM To Arrive At Agartala On December 18

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 16, 2022: Tripura’s Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North-East Council (NEC) at Meghalaya on Saturday.

PM Modi will visit the north-eastern state on December 17 to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the Northeast Council at Shillong.

Speaking to media persons while participating at ‘Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ here in Agartala city on Friday, CM Dr Saha said “I am leaving for Meghalaya tomorrow for attending the golden jubilee celebration of the North-East Council with the Prime Minister.”

“On the following day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tripura to inaugurate a slew of projects along with the starting of the state’s first Dental College. Modi is also likely to hold meetings with BJP MLAs, ministers and members of the core committee”, said the Chief Minister and claimed that the state is ready to give the Prime Minister a warm welcome on December 18 next.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi was supposed to come months back, but due to his busy schedule, he couldn’t manage. However, he will come here in Agartala directly from Shillong on December 18 next.

In view of PM Modi’s visit in Tripura’s capital city, Agartala Municipal Corporation began ‘Swachha Tripura Abhiyan’ from December 13 to December 17 next. Not only this, Tripura government also started ‘Prati Ghore Sushasan’ to mark the birthday of PM Modi since September 17 last, he also added.

Dr Saha further added “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the present government of the state is working for the welfare of the people with a transparent attitude. Real development of the people of the state is the main goal of the present government.

AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder, Corporators Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, Janhvi Das Chowdhury and Neetu De Guha and others were present on the occasion.