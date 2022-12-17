Arunachal Government Strives To Develop ‘Parshuram Kund’ Into Biggest Pilgrimage Destination

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Government is striving to develop the Parshuram Kund into one of the biggest pilgrimage centre of Northeast India. It aims to install the 51-ft effigy of Sage Parshuram by 2023.

Situated in the Lohit District of Arunachal Pradesh, the sacred centre carries an immense significance for the devotees of Hinduism, as it is associated with the story of Sage Parshuram – the sixth incarnation/avatar and the warrior form of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be immortal.

To transform it into a major tourist destination, the site is being developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

A total of Rs 37.87 crores has already being implemented under the concerned scheme, which is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein, noted that “The Parshuram Kund continues to attract devotees and tourists from all over, which is situated at the scenic backdrop of Lohit dist. Development work is underway as per the #PRASHAD scheme to transform the site into one of the biggest pilgrimage destination of Northeast India.”

It is worth noting that the National Mission on PRASHAD is a Central Scheme launched in 2014-15 with full financial support from the Indian government. It was targeted to develop tourism infrastructure to harness pilgrimage and heritage tourism destinations for its direct and multiplier effect upon employment generation and economic development.

According to mythology, Parshuram – the son of sage Jamadagni and Renuka, this avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to be an aggressive one and an expert in warfare.

A devotee of Lord Shiva, Parshuram had received a Parshu or an axe-like weapon from Lord Shiva as a boon.

As per legends, Lord Shiva taught Parshuram – the art of warfare. Besides, Parshuram is believed to have taught the skills of using weapons to famous characters of the Mahabharata, like – Bhishma, Dronacharya and even Karana.

It is even believed that he still lives on the earth and will teach warfare to Kalki, the tenth form of Lord Vishnu. Parshuram was born at the Janapav hills in Indore. A Shiva temple is installed on the hilltop where Parshuram is believed to have meditated and worshipped Lord Shiva.