Assam CM Inaugurates 7th ‘Assam International Agri-Horti Show’ At Khanapara 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the three-day-long ‘Assam International Agri-Horti Show’ at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.

Hosted under the theme “Youth Renaissance in Agriculture”, this effort intends to showcase the scientifically-produced agri-horticultural vegetables and fruits; thereby extending support toward the concerned stakeholders in the agriculture and horticulture sectors of the state.

“Such shows help realise the immense potential of Agri-Horti sectors and encourage our farming community to adopt scientific methods to grow commercially viable crops,” mentioned the Assam CM.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Inaugurated the 3-day Assam International Agri-Horti Show at Khanapara, Guwahati. Delighted at the display of several unique and scientifically produced agri-horticultural vegetables and fruits at the show held on the theme ‘youth renaissance in agriculture’. Such shows help realise the immense potential of Agri-Horti sectors and encourage our farming community to adopt scientific methods to grow commercially viable crops. I also hope the deliberations in the show will contribute towards promoting organic & natural farming in Assam.”

Such shows help realise the immense potential of Agri-Horti sectors and encourage our farming community to adopt scientific methods to grow commercially viable crops.

I also hope the deliberations in the show will contribute towards promoting organic & natural farming in Assam. pic.twitter.com/UmB05HwnuA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 17, 2022

Live: Attending Inauguration of Agri-Horti Show 2022 at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara https://t.co/4LULBEDXW2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 17, 2022

The event comprises of eight different technical sessions deliberating on issues affecting the agriculture and horticulture areas. Besides, it will also include the buyer-seller meet and discussions on climate change as well as strategies on Northeast.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection & Development – Atul Bora, shared that several foreign nations, including Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ghana, Kenya and Bhutan will participate in the show.

A total of 402 stalls have been set up in the show. Bora further added that among these, 152 is run by farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs), 50 by different departments, 70 by nurseries and 30 will be indigenous food stalls.

Manufacturers and dealers of farm machinery and micro irrigation companies have set up nearly 100 stalls.