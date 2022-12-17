India Aims To Become Superpower; Contribute Immensely Toward Welfare Of World: Defence Minister 

NET Web Desk

The Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Army for displaying unmatched bravery during the Galwan and Tawang incidents.

Addressing the 95th Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, Singh asserted that “India has no intention to capture the land of other countries, but will always be ready if anyone tries to cast an evil eye.”

He stated that “India aims to become a superpower which works for the welfare of the world. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is touching newer heights of success and has entered the category of ‘fabulous five’ from ‘fragile five’, coined by investment firm Morgan Stanley, in 2014,” he stated.

“India is now among the top five economies of the world. It took us 31 years from 1991 to become a $US three trillion economy. I am confident that the next three trillion dollars are going to be added in the next seven years,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that India has now become an agenda setter on the world stage due to the Prime Minister’s credibility and decision making. He said, India’s G-20 presidency is proof of India’s growing stature.

“The theme of G-20 is ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ through which an inclusive and decisive road map of development will be decided. Inspired by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam and world welfare, our Prime Minister has decided to share India’s resolve for economic and human development with countries that have not yet recovered from COVID-19,” he continued.

Singh highlighted the procedural and structural reforms made by the government, which has prepared ground for a big leap toward a strong, prosperous & a self-reliant ‘New India’.

He mentioned the creation of a digital financial infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) & Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), which have proved to be a boon for the underprivileged citizens.

The Defence Minister listed out a number of reforms undertaken by the centre to strengthen the Indian defence sector, including simplifying Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms and enhancing the limit to 74% under automatic route and 100% under government route.

He added that 68% of the capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23 to promote the participation of the private sector.

Singh exhorted the domestic industry and foreign OEMs to invest in the defence sector and become integrated in the global supply chain.

He pointed out that the reforms have delivered desired results and defence exports have registered a seven-fold increase in the last six years.

It is worth noting that Singh earlier informed the Lok Sabha that the Indian Armed Forces bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang sector. The Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

“The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. However, there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he stated.

“Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations,” he added.

As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander along the region held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms.

The Defence Minister noted that “the Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels. Our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort.”