Mizoram: Vatican Ambassador To India – Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli Visits Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal – Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, who is also the Vatican Ambassador to India is on a three days visit to Aizawl from December 17-19, 2022.

On the first leg of his visit, the Archbishop visited St. Joseph – the Worker Church at Kolasib on Saturday, where he interacted with Church members and other invitees.

Speaking to the gathering, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli noted that on the sacred occasion of Pope Francis, he would like everyone to embrace the virtues of kindness and peace.

The Archbishop further interacted with the youth of the Church, and counselled them to use a clear and rightful head in making any decisions.

Furthermore, he added that “fulfilling the work of God not only ends within the confines of Churches, rather it must be carried out in all aspects of our lives.”