Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’iL Champs: Sikkim Participant Marks Way To Top 10; Government To Launch Intensive Voting Campaign 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Sikkim’s Jetshen Dohna Lama is winning millions of hearts with her remarkable performance in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L champs Season 9, a singing reality show.

With her soulful voice, Lama impressed the judges in almost all the performances and reached the top ten.

To win the competition, she will require votes. Therefore, the Jetshen Dohna Support club was constituted during a meeting on Saturday. It will now start intensive voting campaign within upcoming days to support Jetshen Dohna.

The newly-constituted club has witnessed immense assistance extended by various organizations from Sikkim. It is headed by the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling and former Engineer and President of Vivid Kala Akademy – Kiran Rasaily and members from other various organizations.

Besides, the district level committee will be constituted within upcoming days, in order to launch an intensified campaign for Jetshen.

To vote for Jetshen, give a missed call on 9152915227. One can also vote through Zee 5 app. Voting Lines Are Open From Saturday 9 PM (Evening) to Monday 9 AM (Morning).

Jetshen’s father – Roshan Lama shared, “Jetshen Dohna Lama has reached the top 10 with her effort. Now, it’s time to support her with your valuable votes to win the competition.”

Following the meeting, Jacob Khaling shared, “Our very own Sikkimese daughter Jetshen Dohna Lama, a very talented 9-year-old girl hailing from Pakyong District, is making our State and all the Northeast region proud by her sensational performance. She has also been making waves in the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’. Jetson has marked her way to the top 10 and has currently maintained a strong presence on the show. The show airs on Zee TV every weekend on Saturday and Sunday.”