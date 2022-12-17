Sikkim: DC Soreng Chairs Meeting To Discuss Implementation Of Health Facilities 

NET Web Desk

A meeting was organized by the Department of Health & Family Welfare of Soreng district at the DC’s Chamber on Saturday, to discuss the implementation progress of different components of FC-XV-2021-2022 and proposed list of health facilities-2022-2023 under Soreng district.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Soreng – Bhim Thatal. It was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Soreng – Dhiraj Subedi, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Soreng/Gyalshing – Dr. Bikash Pradhan, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Soreng – S.K Sharma, A.E (Building and Housing Department) – Mohan Dhungel along with other Medical Officials.

During the meeting, Dr. Pradhan delivered a Powerpoint presentation, deliberating on the various matters and components related to the physical availability of infrastructures and other basic facilities. He apprised the house about various existing provisions, including sanctioned health facilities for the district.

The meeting also included thorough discussion on various under- construction project of the department with the concerned stakeholders.

Besides, the DC appealed the concerned officials to increase the momentum of completing the construction of infrastructures and other related civil works.

He also enquired about the physical progress of the budget allotted for various such works in the department. Furthermore, Thatal also reviewed the status of Mobile Clinic Van and TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan with the concerned department.