Union Home Minister Begins Two-Day Visit To Meghalaya 

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah on Saturday began his two-day visit to Meghalaya, where he is scheduled to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the North East Council (NEC).

Shah arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati, where he was received by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Honoured to have received Adarniya Union HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati. Hon HM’s presence is always inspiring and an encouragement for us to work with renewed vigour for holistic growth of Assam and the North East.

He then left for Shillong by road to attend the event on Sunday. Following his arrival to Meghalaya, the Union Home Minister planted a tree at Raj Bhavan.

It is worth noting that PM Modi, several Union ministers and lawmakers from the Northeast are also scheduled to participate in the event.

NEC is a nodal agency set up for undertaking economic and social development in the northeastern states. It has played a vital role for new economic endeavour, aiming to eradicate the basic issues that stood in the way of normal development of the region.

