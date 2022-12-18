Tripura Becoming International Trade Way For North East India, Says PM Modi At Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 18, 2022: Inaugurating all-round development projects worth over Rs 4300 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed Tripura is becoming the international trade way for entire North-Eastern region of India which was once well known for violence.

PM Modi inaugurated ‘Griha Pravesh’ programme benefitting over 2.05 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY, State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandanagar, widening work of the Agartala by-pass (Khayerpur to Amtali) NH-08, Agartala Government Dental College at IGM Hospital premises, and foundation stone laying for 232 KM road network under PMGSY-III and 542 KM long 112 road projects as part of the state and district highways.

At the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor SN Arya, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and council of ministers along with MP Rebati Tripura.

Addressing the gathering at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city on Sunday afternoon, PM Modi said that the north-eastern region of India is paving a cordial relation with South-East Asian countries with the starting of railway link project between Agartala in Tripura and Akhaura in Bangladesh.

In his 24-minute long speech, the Prime Minister Modi said “Tripura was earlier known twice a year- once during election and other is for violence. Now Tripura is well known for its developmental activities. Centre is sanctioning and releasing thousands of crores of money for development and state government is executing those. In last five years, numerous villages were well connected with roads.”

“The double-engine government has expedited its activities in achieving targeted goals. The expansion of national highways and roads connecting villages will boost the development immensely. Tripura is becoming the international trade way for north-eastern region with the starting of Agartala-Akhaura railway link project. This will connect India with Thailand and Myanmar which will boost the north-eastern region in paving better relationship with southeast Asian countries”, he said.

Not only this, Modi said that the new terminal building of MBB Airport had been revamped for international connectivity. “Tripura is achieving newer heights through logistic hub. The centre worked for providing internet connectivity which led people of Tripura to be developed. Optical fibre reached various panchayats”, he added.

Citing the differences between present double-engine government and previous governments, Prime Minister said “Multi-faceted developments had been witnessed by the people in last five years across the state. Earlier, Tripura was deprived of development and political leaders were busy in working for their own personal interest which incurred huge loss for the common masses. Those politicians knows how to spread negativity and there’s no positivity in them. The double-engine government has resolutions and also an active way to success. Time when Tripura needed accelerators, scammers drove in reverse gear which led to the loss for the indigenous people and left them underdeveloped.”

He also said that 24 seats out of 27 assembly constituencies reserved for ST community in Gujarat were won by BJP as people are well aware about the developmental perspective the double-engine governments.