Arunachal Government Won’t Leave Any Stone Unturned To Facilitate Service Delivery: CM – Pema Khandu  

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu noted that the state administration won’t leave any stone unturned for facilitating the service delivery.

In his message to ‘Good Governance Week 2022’, the Arunachal CM reiterated that the state administration is committed toward the mantra of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’ and it has taken up Governance Reforms in Mission Mode to include both effectiveness and efficiency.

These include 22 projects in the e-governance sector which will facilitate ease of living for the people.

He also informed that the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme has been revamped as ‘Seva Aapke Dwar’ in October 2022 to ensure saturation of government flagship schemes for the potential beneficiaries. Majority of the training programmes are being organized during this week to sensitize the government machinery and foster good governance.

The ‘Seva Apke Dwar 2.0’ is the second edition of the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) programme.

It is worth noting that the first edition of this campaign – ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ was passed in the 2018-19 budget. It aimed to deliver all government services to the citizens, including – Aadhaar enrollment, e-ILP, Schedule Tribe certificates, Residence certificates, Income certificate, Driving licences, renewal of arms licences, distribution of items under the Ujala scheme, new account opening and other government schemes.

Besides, the State Portal for grievance redressal will soon be launched to minimize the visits of citizens to Government Offices.

The Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions – Dr. Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the ‘Good Governance Week 2022’ under the nationwide “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” campaign at New Delhi.

Nearly, 3,120 new services identified by District Collectors across the nation will be added for Online Service Delivery during the five-day-long “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore” campaign.