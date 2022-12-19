Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Instruct Officials To Assess Road Safety, Execute Amrit Sarovar & Increase Paddy Procurement 

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) & other officials to assess the road safety, beneficiary selection for Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme, Amrit Sarovar execution & paddy procurement.

In order to reduce the carbon footprint and ease traffic congestion, the Assam CM asked the concerned officials to enforce road safety & identify accident spots for corrective measures; maintain vigilance at picnic spots; stop illegal liquor sale; work for ‘Accident-free New Year’ & reduce mishap by 20%; achieve deadline of April 10 in selecting beneficiaries under Orunodoi 2.0 Scheme; ensure the policy of one household, one beneficiary; excavate 2,985 Amrit Sarovars & submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) within the specified timeframe; increase paddy procurement.

