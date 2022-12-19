Border Clashes On Rise In Northeastern States; Claims Congress MP – Gaurav Gogoi 

NET Web Desk

The Congress MP – Gaurav Gogoi, claimed that incidents of clashes along state borders in the North East have registered surge and cited these as “unfortunate”.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the Kalibor MP asserted that six people lost their lives in a firing incident that occurred along the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 20.

“Such incidents are happening repeatedly in border areas of Assam and surrounding states. A few months ago, police officials of Assam and Mizoram fired at each other,” he said.

“Surprisingly, whether it is Assam or other states, all are ruled by one political group, the NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance). But because of such activities, it has become the ‘North East Divide Alliance’. I urge the Home Ministry to direct state governments to provide standard operating procedures to police officials,” he added.

It is worth noting that North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) is a political coalition formed in 2016 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).