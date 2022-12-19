Congress Lost Sense Of Direction, Efforts To Promote Introspection Failed: Former Congress Leader – Ampareen Lyngdoh

NET Web Desk

The former Congress representatives – Ampareen Lyngdoh and Mohendro Rapsang tendered their resignation to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly (MLA) Speaker – Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday, and later formally joined the National People’s Party (NPP).

The joining-in ceremony was attended by the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma, Deputy CM – Prestone Tynsong, among other officials.

Ampareen claimed that the decision was undertaken because the Congress party has lost its sense of purpose, while its efforts to promote introspection remained ineffective.

The NPP leads the five-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in which BJP is a minor ally with two MLAs.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “We are so happy to welcome Hon’ble MLAs, Smti. @ampareenlyngdoh, Sh. Mohendro Rapsang and Hon’ble MDC Sh. Emlangki Lamare to the NPP family. They bring with them the love and affection of the people. We are stronger by their support.”

“Kong Ampareen reflects the values of the NPP as a people’s leader, loved by her constituents. Bah Rapsang is a determined leader with the drive to serve his constituency under the leadership of the NPP and Bah Emlangki’s addition will take our mission to the people further.” he added.

In her letter submitted to the President of Indian National Congress (INC) – Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge via email, Lyngdoh stated “I have been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress. The party gave me the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency. It also appointed me as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, and I am grateful for the party’s support thus far.”

“However, recent developments within the party have led me to believe that it has lost its sense of direction. There has been a pressing need for the party and its leadership to reflect on this. Sincere and honest attempts to lead such self-introspection, I believe, have failed. The party has lost touch with the people of Meghalaya, and I no longer believe it is the best platform for me to serve them. It is with deep regret, therefore, that I am writing to tender my formal resignation from primary membership in the Indian National Congress, effective immediately,” wrote Lyngdoh.