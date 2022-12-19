Former President – Ram Nath Kovind Arrives In Assam; Receives Warm Welcome By CM 

NET Web Desk

The former president of India – Ram Nath Kovind & the former First Lady – Savita Kovind on Monday arrived in Guwahati to attend the Achiever Awards 2022 event, organized by the Sadin-Pratidin Group at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) auditorium.

He was greeted by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport upon his arrival.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Glad to welcome former President Shri @ramnathkovind ji and former First Lady Smt Savita Kovind ji, both of whom arrived at LGBI Airport, Guwahati to attend an event organised by Pratidin media group in the city. Hope both of you have a pleasant stay in our State.”

It is worth noting that the eighth edition of the Achiever Awards commenced on Monday at 3 PM. The owner of Sadin-Pratidin group – Jayanta Baruah lighted the ceremonial lamp along with Editor of the group – Anuradha Sarma Pujari and Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time – Nitumoni Saikia.

A short video showcasing the journey of the media group was displayed followed by a brief history about Ram Nath Kovind, who graced the event as its chief guest.

Baruah felicitated the former president and his spouse – Savita Kovind, with a gamusa, seleng sador, Hemkosh, and also Xorai.

During the event, the owner of Sadin-Pratidin group expressed gratitude toward the Chief Guest, the former First Lady, Assam CM, ministers, educationists, distinguished scribes, for gracing the event.