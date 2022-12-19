Manipur: Quinquagenarian Woman Killed By Stray Bullet Fired To Mark Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Victory

NET Web Desk

A stray bullet fired by unidentified revellers celebrating Argentina’s world cup victory struck and killed a 50-year-old lady in Manipur.

The tragic incident occurred at Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Manipur’s Imphal East district at around 11.30 PM on Sunday; as informed by police officials on Monday.

Family members of the deceased asserted that sounds of loud fire crackers and gun shots reverberated as soon as maniacal celebrations began after Argentina defeated France.

Two bullet holes were discovered on the first floor of her residence, constructed of galvanized iron sheets.

“While one bullet hit her back, another passed through the GI sheets,” he said.

Police and forensic teams have started an investigation to establish the direction from which the bullets were fired.

Meanwhile, her family members claimed that they won’t perform the last rites until the perpetrators are identified and apprehended.