PM Modi Asks Tripura CM and Deputy CM To Open Dialogue With TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Ahead Of Polls: Sources

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 19, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma to open dialogue with the TIPRA Motha chairman and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources claimed.

After inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of different projects at Swami Vivekananda Maidan here in Agartala city at around 4.50 PM, Prime Minister Modi chaired crucial closed-door meetings for an hour with the core committee members of Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and MLAs and council of ministers at the premises of State Guest House here in Agartala city.

A senior leader of BJP said that the meeting was held completely closing the doors and it is confidential.

However, sources said that the meeting was regarding the ensuing assembly election slated to be held early next year. Prime Minister Modi took stock of the situation of all the 60 assembly constituencies and asked to boost up the organization ahead of polls so that the BJP-led government is re-established with more number of seats compared to the previous election in 2018, sources added.

Sources also said that the Prime Minister also chalked out certain strategies ahead of assembly polls in Tripura.

Top sources said that the Prime Minister during the meeting has directed Chief Minister Dr Saha and Dy CM Dev Varma to talk with Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for alliance and directed all leaders not to take any decision without asking central leaders in Delhi.

Thereafter, at around 6.54 PM, PM Modi boarded an Air India One flight and departed for New Delhi, MBB Airport sources informed.

Apart from these two meetings chaired by PM Modi, BJP northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, BJP state in-charge Dr Mahesh Sharma, Tripura’s organizational secretary Phanindranath Sarma and party’s election prabhari Dr Mahendra Singh held a meeting with the members of the Election Management Committee at State Guest House here on Sunday evening.

The central leaders took notes from the EMC members on the updates regarding the ensuing assembly election in 2023, works still pending in different constituencies and assigned some new works as well to revamp the organization.