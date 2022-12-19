Sikkim: Noted Poet – Jeewan Theeng Remembered On 67th Birth Anniversary 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A litterateur’s forum – Chiya Kavita in collaboration with the Journalists Union of Sikkim commemorated the 67th birth anniversary of ‘Mato ko kabi (poet of the soil)’ – Jeewan Theeng on Monday.

The celebration witnessed the participation of former Bureaucrat and prominent Engineer – Kiran Rasaily. She was accompanied by the President of Journalists Union of Sikkim – Bhim Rawat, senior Journalists – Amber Gurung and Vishnu Neopaney, Journalist and Litterateur – Prabin Khaling, and the students of Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree college and budding journalists.

Kiran Rasaily in his short speech shared “this is the good tribute and evaluation for his work. It will generate awareness among citizens, especially for newer generation.”

Gathered journalists and poets also recited the poems of Jeewan Theeng and other self-composed poems on the occasion. It also focused on acquainting the youth with the poet’s contribution to the literary life and culture of Sikkim.

It is worth noting that the stretch along the Development Area of Gangtok has been renamed after the poet Jeewan Theeng Marg.

Theeng, who passed away in 1978 at the age of 23, is considered to be one of the most outstanding Nepali poets and writers of Sikkim. He is also referred to as tarun krantikari kabi (revolutionary youth poet) in Nepali literary circles.

Born on 1955, the poet was the eldest son of Karsang and Dolmi Theeng of Sichey in Gangtok. Theeng then acquired a master’s degree in political science from North Bengal University. His work is imbued with a passionate love for the homeland.

A year prior to his death, the Nepal government formally recognized the contribution toward the Nepali language and conferred the Ratna Shri Swarna Padak to the poet.