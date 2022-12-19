Sonu Nigam To Perform At Agartala On December 23: Tripura Sports Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 19, 2022: The most popular and successful Indian singer Sonu Nigam is arriving at Agartala to perform in a musical concert organized by the Tripura’s Youth Affairs and Sports department on December 23 next.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here at Agartala city on Monday morning, the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports – Sushanta Chowdhury shared “For the last one month, ‘Khelo Tripura’, ‘Susto Tripura’ (Play Tripura, Healthy Tripura) program is being conducted through various sports activities in 58 blocks across the state. The main objective of this program is to develop physical and mental development among the youth of the state, besides increasing interest in sports and cultural practices, and creating awareness against drug addiction.”

He said that as a part of this program, 1,500 clubs will be distributed sports materials free of cost. Sports materials will be distributed to some clubs in Agartala and adjacent to Agartala in a state-level event on December 23. Later, sports materials will also be distributed to the clubs of different districts step by step.

Various cultural programs have also been undertaken as a part of ‘Khelo Tripura’, ‘Susto Tripura’. Various cultural programs will also be held on the day by local artistes including children from the tribal sections of the state, he also added.

Chowdhury stated “India’s famous music artist Sonu Nigam will also be present at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on the evening of December 23 next. The YAS department held talks with the versatile singer on this matter.”

The Sports minister said that a drone exhibition has also been arranged where talented youths who have passed from various IIITs of India will be present.

He also said that a colourful procession will take place from the Umakanta Academy’s ground here in Agartala city on the initiative of the sports department where citizens from all sections of society will be present, starting from sportspersons. The procession will start from 3 pm and end at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. He said that there will be VIP passes to enter the program.

Director of Youth Affairs and Sports department Subikash Debbarma attended the press conference and participated in the discussion.