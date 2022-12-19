Tripura CPIM Castigates BJP For PM’s Meeting; Claims Political Rally Using Government Fund & Machinery

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 19, 2022: Tripura CPIM state secretary Jitendra Choudhury on Sunday evening castigated the state government for using people’s tax and government machinery to hold an election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of polls.

Crores of money were spent for this purpose and the entire administration has been crippled which led people to incur various losses and problems as well. This tour of Prime Minister Modi has incurred a huge loss of funds from the government’s treasury, school students and common people were blocked for the entire days as if people were in cages, etc. This day can be remarked as a day of ‘misfortune’ because the central and state governments and PM had befooled the people once again, said Chowdhury in a social media post on Sunday evening.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Choudhury alleged that he had wasted people’s money and pulled the dignity of the post of a prime minister down and addressed the people as leader of BJP.

Giving clarifications on some of the points raised by PM Modi in his speech, CPIM state secretary said “The work for the project of new terminal for MBB Airport was started before the inception of Modi-led government and initiative was taken to make it an international connectivity spot. Rather, the frequency of flights declined and there is no sign of any international flights.”

“Secondly, before the inception of the double-engine government, the construction work of Agartala-Akhaura railway link project started. After the formation of BJP-IPFT coalition government in Tripura, it is being said that the project work will be completed within 12-13 months, but 58 months passed off, till now the work has not been completed. Thirdly, some fruits were sent outside India for exhibition purposes and nothing else. Does the PM know that not a single acre of land has been increased for pineapple cultivation! Rather these are being consolidated and construction of houses and buildings are being done occupying paddy fields and filling up water bodies. Similarly, lands used for cultivation of pineapples and jackfruits were reduced to utilize for other purposes”, he added.

Choudhury said “During the Left Front government’s regime, Rubber Park was opened and various entrepreneurs visited the state. In this five-year tenure, no entrepreneur visited the state and old entrepreneurs closed their business and left the state as mafias are looting money from them at the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre run by TIDC. In Tripura, one thing is flourishing in the past few years and i.e. business of narcotic substances or drugs”.