Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam CM Hand Over Financial Assistance To Namgharias & Mandir Priests 

No Comments
Posted in Assam, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

As part of the Assam Government’s unwavering efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage & traditions, the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended financial assistance toward the Namgharias and Mandir priests, who were severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam CM handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests during an event organized at the Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

Citing the Namghars and Mandirs as an indispensable component of Assam’s culture, the Assam CM wrote “Namghars and Mandirs are important component of Assam’s culture. As part of our effort to preserve our rich culture, handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News