Assam CM Hand Over Financial Assistance To Namgharias & Mandir Priests 

NET Web Desk

As part of the Assam Government’s unwavering efforts to preserve the rich cultural heritage & traditions, the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended financial assistance toward the Namgharias and Mandir priests, who were severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam CM handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests during an event organized at the Janata Bhawan in Dispur.

Citing the Namghars and Mandirs as an indispensable component of Assam’s culture, the Assam CM wrote “Namghars and Mandirs are important component of Assam’s culture. As part of our effort to preserve our rich culture, handed over one-time financial relief to 6,124 namgharias and 2,438 Mandir priests who were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.”