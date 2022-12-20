Assam CM Review Preparations For Skill Tests; Aiming To Fill-Up Vacancies In Grade-III Posts

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, convened meetings with the senior officials to review preparations for computer/skill tests scheduled from December 21-29 along various locations of Guwahati for filling up vacancies in Grade-III positions.

He further directed the officials to ensure transparent conduct of the entire examination process.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Reviewed with senior officials preparations for computer/skill tests scheduled from tomorrow to Dec 29 at various locations across Guwahati for filling up vacancies in Grade-III positions. Directed the officials to ensure transparent conduct of the entire examination process.”

It is worth noting that the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) released the admit cards for the skill test of Grade-III direct recruitment on December 14. As per the official announcement, all candidates who passed the Grade-III written test, with the exception of applicants for Stenographer and Driver positions, would be required to take the computer test.