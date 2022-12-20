Assam Congress Leader – Raju Prasad Sarma Found Hanging At Cremation Ground 

NET Web Desk

The senior Congress leader of Assam – Raju Prasad Sarma was found hanging at the office of a cremation ground on Tuesday. He left behind a note stating that nobody was responsible for his death.

According to an officer, initial probe suggested that the leader died by suicide but all angles are taken into account.

Sarma, aged 65-years-old was unmarried and a deeply religious person, who would frequently visit the cremation grounds to meditate.

His body, following the post-mortem, was brought to party headquarters, where senior leaders, including the state president Bhupen Bora, paid their heartfelt tribute.

The deceased’s body was later handed over to the authorities of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).