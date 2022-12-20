BJYM National President – Tejasvi Surya To Arrive At Tripura On December 21

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2022: The National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and MP representing the Bangalore parliamentary constituency – Tejasvi Surya, is set to arrive in Tripura to attend a series of meetings and rallies during his two-day visit scheduled to commence from December 21.

Addressing a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, the Tripura Pradesh BJYM president – Nabadal Banik said that Surya is on his maiden visit in Tripura on Wednesday. The National Secretary of BJYM – N Nongpoknganba, national executive member – Kishore Kumar Das and state president – Nabadal Banik will welcome Surya at MBB Airport here at 10 AM.

“Surya was scheduled to come in the previous month, but due to Gujarat elections, his visit was postponed to December 21”, he added.

Banik said “The Yuva Morcha karyakartas of the party’s Sadar (urban) and (rural) organizational districts will hold motorcycle procession as part of ‘Yuva Bijoy Sankalph Yatra’ from the airport premises to Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here covering main streets in Agartala city. Thereafter, he will leave for State Guest House to hold a meeting with the presidents of two Sadar districts followed by addressing a gathering of ‘Yuva Bijoy Sankalph Rally’ at Udaipur where yuva karyakartas from Gomati and South Tripura districts. Later, he will also offer prayer at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple before leaving for Agartala.”

“In the evening, BJYM national president will felicitate new voters at 3-Bamutia assembly constituency under West Tripura district followed by a crucial meeting with the Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, BJYM state prabhari Tinku Roy and senior leaders”, he said and added that the venue for this meeting will either be at Chief Minister’s official residence or at party’s state headquarters.

BJYM state president also said that the Yuva Morcha’s national president will address another ‘Yuva Bijoy Sankalph Rally’ at Fatikroy mandal where yuva karyakartas of Unakoti and North Tripura district will be attending. It is expected that about 20,000 youths are estimated to attend both the rallies in two days.

He further added that the BJYM national president Surya is coming to Tripura to strengthen the morale of the youths to revamp the party organization which will ultimately help in re-establishing the government in 2023.