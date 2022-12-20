ED Files Chargesheet Against NSCN-IM Treasurer For Collecting Extortion Money & Illegal Tax

NET Web Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Rayilung Nsarangbe, the self-styled colonel of the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak Muivah faction or the (NSCN-IM) and his wife Ruth Chawang among others in a money laundering case.

A huge amount of extortion money, illegal tax, was being directly collected by Nsarangbe as the treasurer of the outfit, the ED said in the charge sheet.

Following due process of the investigation, the prosecution complaint was filed in the court of Nagaland under sections 44 and 45 of PMLA, 2002. The court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notice to the accused persons for appearance.

A major part of the extortion amount was being utilized as per the direction of the “collective leadership” and a section was being deposited in the bank accounts maintained in the name of Nsarangbe and his wife Chawang.

The ED further added that numerous mutual funds and insurance policies were purchased in the name of Chawang alias Ruth Zeliang, from the cash deposited in the accounts.

“Rayilung Nsarangbe had also transferred huge amount of money to Apam Muivah, Secretary to Ato Kilonser, from the accounts maintained in the name of his wife,” said the federal agency.

Earlier, the agency had attached proceeds of crime worth of Rs. 6.88 crore in the matter.

The instant case was initiated on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) dated July 9, 2020 and the chargesheet dated December 29, 2020 filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Guwahati under various Sections including Scheduled Offences 120-B, 384, 420 and 471 of IPC, 1860; Sections 25 (1A), (1B) (a) of Arms Act; Section 5(b) of Explosives Substances Act; Sections 13, 17, 18 & 21 of UA (P) Act; and Section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passport Act.