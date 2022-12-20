Guru Dronacharya Awardee – Sandhya Gurung Leads Sikkim Team For ‘Elite National Women Boxing Championship’

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The recipient of the Guru Dronacharya Award – Sandhya Gurung, is leading the Sikkim team for participation in the 6th edition of ‘The Elite National Women Boxing Championship’ at Bhopal.

According to reports, the Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) has selected the five Women Boxers based on their performance in the selection trial to represent the event, which commenced on December 19 and set to culminate on December 27 at Tantya Tope Stadium in Bhopal.

This is the calendar event of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in association with the Madhyapradesh Boxing Association.

The list of selected Women Boxers includes – Yasika Rai at 48 kg, Pemlaki Bhutia at 57 kg, Purnima Subba at 54 kg, and Sharmila Rai at 66 kg.

Gurung will escort the Sikkim Team as Women’s Coach, and Gracey Rai as Team Manager. The team reached the venue on Monday.

It is worth noting that Sandhya Gurung is the guiding force behind the accomplishment of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medalist and ace pugilist Lovlina Borgohain.

Sandhya earlier achieved the feat to become a national-level boxer winning a bronze medal in the National Championships and finishing up her career in 2008 before getting into coaching. Later, she was selected as a coach for the national camp.