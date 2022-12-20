Manipur Government Approves To Hike Cash Incentives For CWG & National Games Medalists 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Tuesday noted that the state administration has decided to enhance the cash incentives awarded to medal winners of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and the National Games.

This announcement was made during the felicitation ceremony held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal, for the medal winners and participants of the 36th National Games-2022 and the 2nd North East Olympic Games-2022.

We have produced numerous athletes and Olympians who have brought laurels for the state and the country. To honor them, the state government is also setting up a world-class ‘Sports Digital Experience Centre’ as a domain of Manipur Olympian Park and Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. pic.twitter.com/kmKmi7QQ3T — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 20, 2022

According to the Indian Express report, the cash award for CWG gold medalists will be enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, from Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15 lakh for silver medalists, and each participants will receive Rs 4 lakh.

For the National Games, the incentive for players winning gold medals in individual events will be raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, for silver medalists from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and for bronze medalists – from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

For teams winning gold, silver, and bronze medals, the award will be increased to Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, he added.

The chief minister further announced to enhance the incentive for coaches from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for gold medals, from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for silver, and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for bronze.

Singh also mentioned that the state government has initiated the process of increasing the sitting capacity of Khuman Lampak Main Stadium to around 70,000. Besides, the administration intends to construct a stadium with a capacity of 1 lakh in Imphal West district.

The CM mentioned that the state government was striving to develop infrastructure in various sectors, including sports.