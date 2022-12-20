Mizoram Cabinet Expanded With Induction Of 4 New Ministers 

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram cabinet was expanded with the induction of four new ministers on Tuesday.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to the four new Cabinet ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

The four new Cabinet ministers are – Lalrinawma, K Lalrinliana, Lalchhandama Ralte and Lalruatkima.

With the induction of the four new ministers, the cabinet has now expanded from six to 10. Apart from 10 cabinet ministers, there are two ministers of state in the concerned ministry.

Lalrinliana will continue to hold Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Local Administration and Fisheries. While, Ralte will continue as Minister of Education, Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Printing and Stationery.

Meanwhile, Lalruatkima will retain his four portfolios – Rural Development, Information and Public Relations, and Land and Revenue Settlement.

Lalrinawma, who resigned as Deputy Speaker of state Assembly on December 15, was given Excise and Narcotics, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Social Welfare and Sericulture – the portfolios of K Beichhua, who resigned from Zoramthanga’s ministry on December 13.