Proper Coordination Between Assam-Meghalaya Governments Could Have Averted Mukroh Violence: Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday noted that the violence in Mukroh village near Assam border could have been avoided, if both the state governments maintained a “proper coordination and communication”.

Sangma and his Assam counterpart – Himanta Biswa Sarma were in touch with each other to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Violence broke-out along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by Assam forest guards. Six people, including a forest guard, were gunned down amid the clashes.

“Whatever factors and situations that led to this (Mukroh) violence, if proper coordination and communication was maintained by all agencies of both the governments, I am sure it (border violence) could have been averted,” asserted Sangma.

“Henceforth, proper coordination and communications should be maintained at all levels to prevent such incidents from taking place,” he added.

Mukroh village is located in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.