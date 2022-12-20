Three Man Stabbed In Tripura; Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 20, 2022: Three residents of Tripura’s Bagafa area under Santirbazar sub-division in South Tripura district were stabbed by a 36-year old intoxicated youth over previous enmity on the late evening of Monday.

It is reported that the 36-year old youth, identified as – Rajib Paul stabbed three people named – Rana Das (25), Harichan Das (48) and Govinda Pal (38) at Bagafa Road area in Santirbazar on the late evening of Monday.

Soon after the incident, the locals of Santirbazar assembled and booked Rajib. Later, they handed him over to the Santirbazar police station staff.

Receiving information about injured persons, the Santirbazar fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and took them to the South Tripura District Hospital at Santirbazar.

The district hospital’s attending doctor Santanu Das referred Rana Das and Haricharan Das to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital at Agartala on the night of Monday last as their condition was critical.

On the other hand, Govinda Paul is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Santirbazar. Dr Santanu Das informed the media that the health condition of Govinda is quite stable at present.

The case registered against accused person Rajib Paul in Santirbazar police station is 32/2022. He has been produced before the District and Sessions Judge court of South Tripura district at Belonia.

While speaking with Northeast Today, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santirbazar police station Anupam Das said “Rajib Paul had previous personal enmity with Govinda Paul. It was alleged that there was an illicit relationship of Rajib’s wife with Govinda. This provoked him for many days to take revenge.”

“In the late evening of yesterday, Rajib was heavily boozed and attacked Govinda. In an attempt to save him, Rana and Haricharan also sustained grievous injuries on their bodies. However, Rajib has been arrested and produced in the court on today i.e. Tuesday. So far, the Court ordered jail custody but the document will reach us tomorrow. It is expected that Rajib will be in JC for a fortnight period”, OC Das said.